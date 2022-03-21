LOOK: BIGBANG drops first teaser for April 2022 comeback

BIGBANG. The K-pop group is releasing new music after four years.

MANILA, Philippines – VIPs, the countdown begins! K-pop powerhouse BIGBANG finally announced the date for their long-awaited return.

The group’s agency, YG Entertainment, unveiled on Monday, March 21, the first teaser for BIGBANG’s upcoming release. The photo shows a black polaroid against a white background, with text noting a midnight release on April 5.

No other details were shared and it remains unclear whether the highly-anticipated release is a digital single or an album.

YG Entertainment first confirmed BIGBANG’s comeback plans in February, alongside the announcement that member T.O.P has left their agency.

The upcoming song marks BIGBANG’s first group release since their digital single “Flower Road” was released in March 2018. Since then, Seungri has left the group and retired from showbiz, while the remaining members, G-Dragon, T.O.P, Taeyang, and Daesung have all finished their mandatory military service.

Originally a five-member group, BIGBANG made their debut in August 2006. The group is known for their hits “BANG BANG BANG,” “Fantastic Baby,” and “Loser.” Their last album, MADE, was released in 2016. – Rappler.com