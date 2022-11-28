BlockBerry Creative denies reports that 9 LOONA members filed injunctions to end contract

MANILA, Philippines – BlockBerry Creative denied reports that nine members of K-pop girl group LOONA are working to suspend their contracts with the agency.

According to a Soompi article, JTBC’s Entertainment News Team reported on Monday, November 28, that members HeeJin, HaSeul, YeoJin, Kim Lip, JinSoul, Choerry, Yves, Go Won, and Olivia Hye have filed injunctions to request the suspension of their existing exclusive contracts with BlockBerry Creative.

The reports came after BlockBerry Creative announced on Friday, November 25, that member Chuu has been removed from the group due to allegedly “abusing her power” by verbally abusing the company staff.

Soompi mentioned that according to JTBC’s Entertainment New Team, the members reportedly filed the injunctions because “the trust [has] been broken with BlockBerry Creative to the point that it is difficult to continue activities with the agency.”

Soompi added that the “agency simply commented that the report is not true,” when they were asked for a response.

Prior to this, BlockBerry Creative has released a statement on early Monday saying that the announcement regarding Chuu’s removal from the group was “not written with the goal of exposing Chuu’s misuse of power to the public and media.” The agency insisted that they already “finished confirming the incident that took place between Chuu and the staff member,” and that it was the right of those involved to “provide the truth or evidence of this.”

LOONA is a South Korean girl group now composed of 11 members – HeeJin, HyunJin, HaSeul, YeoJin, ViVi, Kim Lip, JinSoul, Choerry, Yves, Go Won, Olivia Hye. The group debuted on August 20, 2018 with 12 members and has released five extended plays and 12 single albums. – Rappler.com