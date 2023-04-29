Bruno Mars adds second date to Manila show

The Grammy Award-winning artist is set to perform at the Philippine Arena in June

MANILA, Philippines – That 24-karat magic will stay in the air for twice as long as a second date has been added to Bruno Mars’ Manila stop.

Concert producers Live Nation Philippines announced on Saturday, April 29, that the Grammy Award-winning artist will now be playing at the Philippine Arena on June 25, in addition to his June 24 concert.

Good news, Hooligans! Due to overwhelming demand, we've added another show! You can now catch Bruno Mars LIVE on June 24 AND 25 at the Philippine Arena!



𝐉𝐮𝐧𝐞 𝟐𝟓 𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐰 𝐬𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬:

🗓️ Unionbank Presale: 𝐌𝐀𝐘 𝟏, 𝟏𝟎𝐀𝐌 – 𝟏𝟏:𝟓𝟗𝐏𝐌. Get your tickets… pic.twitter.com/WASZG2zuuZ — Live Nation PH (@livenationph) April 29, 2023

Tickets to the first day are already sold out, while tickets to the second day will go on sale to the general public on May 2, from 12 pm onwards.

A presale exclusive to UnionBank cardholders will open on May 1, from 10 am to 11:59 pm.

Ticket prices range from P2,750 to P18,750.

The upcoming show marks Bruno’s fourth time in Manila. His last concert was a two-day stop as part of his 24K Magic World Tour in 2018.

Bruno is known for numerous hit singles, including “24K Magic,” “Versace on the Floor,” “Billionaire,” “The Lazy Song,” “Uptown Funk,” and “Locked Out of Heaven.”

Along with Anderson .Paak, he is also part of the musical duo Silk Sonic, known for their runaway hit “Leave the Door Open.” – Rappler.com