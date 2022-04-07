Camila Cabello gets ‘true to herself’ with new album

FILE PHOTO: Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala - Met Gala - In America: A Lexicon of Fashion - Arrivals - New York City, U.S. - September 13, 2021. Camila Cabello in Michael Kors Collection.

'I think I’m just me as a human being is just in a better, more grounded, more, well rounded space,' says Camila

Pop star Camila Cabello went from a bad place to a good place in the making of her third album, Familia, set for release April 8.

The 25-year-old singer said part of that happiness came from a priority shift.

“I was just like in a really kind of shitty place, like mental health wise,” she said. “Obviously, I want to make good songs, but to me, it’s just like, I just want to have a good time today in the studio and feel safe and feel relaxed and feel like I’m being true to myself.”

In November 2021, Cabello and singer Shawn Mendes ended their nearly three-year relationship.

The Cuban-born American singer said the album, produced by Sony Group Corp’s Epic Records, was made with very few people, and she hopes fans hear the trust and intimacy in the music.

“Compared to my previous albums, I think I’m just me as a human being is just in a better, more grounded, more, well rounded space. My first two albums was, like late teens, early 20s – I had a lot of anxiety making those albums.”

Cabello got her start as part of the girl group Fifth Harmony and unexpectedly departed that lineup in 2016.

On track three, “Psychofreak”, Cabello sings: “I don’t blame the girls for how it went down…” and confirmed those lyrics referred to her former group members.

“That song is basically about anxiety and all of the different things that have made up like my journey with anxiety and starting off really young in the industry.”

Cabello revealed she now has limited but positive contact with the women from the group.

“We have been like supportive of each other through like DMs and stuff,” she said. “I’m like in a in a really good place with, with them.”

The 12-track album features appearances from Willow Smith, Maria Becerra and two Spanish-language songs. – Rappler.com