DAY6 members renew contracts with JYP Entertainment

MANILA, Philippines – All four members of K-pop boy band DAY6 renewed their contracts with JYP Entertainment, the agency announced on Monday, September 26.

“DAY6 members Sungjin, Young K, Wonpil, and Doowon have all renewed their contracts with us,” JYP Entertainment said in a statement, according to a Soompi report.

The label added that they’ll become a “dependable pillar for DAY6’s future.” “We will be unsparing in our strategic support so that DAY6 can fly even higher in the future,” they said.

DAY6 debuted as a six-piece band in September 2015. Junhyeok departed the group in February 2016, while Jae left the team on December 31, 2021. The group is best known for their hits “Congratulations,” “Zombie,” “You Make Me,” and “Day and Night.

Currently, members Young K, Wonpil, and Dowoon are completing their mandatory military service, while Sungjin was discharged on September 6. – Rappler.com