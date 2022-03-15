WATCH: (G)-IDLE stuns with fierce ‘TOMBOY’ music video

MANILA, Philippines – K-pop girl group (G)-IDLE made their highly-anticipated comeback on Monday, March 14 with the release of “TOMBOY,” the title track of their first full-length album I Never Die.

The music video of “TOMBOY” showcases the diverse charms of the (G)-IDLE members as they sing about confidence and being true to one’s self.

“[It is] a song that emphasizes (G)-IDLE’s unique and bold attitude to our heart’s content. Through its blunt and direct lyrics, it captures the message ‘I’m just me’ and that no standard can match up to me,” leader Soyeon said in a press conference, according to Soompi.

The full-length marks the group’s first release since their fourth EP I Burn came out in January 2021. It also serves as (G)-IDLE’s first comeback as a five-member group following the departure of Soojin in August. Cube Entertainment announced in March 2022 that they had terminated its contract with Soojin.

Following their hiatus, the members expressed their excitement to have fans listen to their new music. “Since we’ve been on a year-long break, we also prepared with an excited and happy heart. I hope the many people who have waited for us enjoy it,” Miyeon said.

Aside from Soyeon, Minnie and Yuqi also participated in the production for their nine-track album, I Never Die. Minnie is credited as a co-writer in the songs “Already” and “Escape” while Yuqi is for “Polaroid” and “Liar.”

(G)-IDLE made their debut in May 2018 and is best known for their tracks “LATATA,” “Senorita,” “Oh My God,” and “DUMDi DUMDi.” – Rappler.com