HORI7ON to hold Manila concert in September 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Tickets for the one-night show will be available starting August 19!

MANILA, Philippines – Months after winning the reality talent survival show Dream Maker, all-Filipino pop group HORI7ON is set to return to the Philippines for their first major concert.

The seven-piece act announced on Wednesday, August 2, that their Friend-SHIP: Voyage to Manila show will be held at the Araneta Coliseum on September 9.

All aboard, ANCHOR?



Catch the global pop group, HORI7ON in their first-ever concert!



MLD Entertainment proudly presents:



HORI7ON 1ST CONCERT: Friend-SHIP

[Voyage To Manila]



Tickets go on sale this August 19, 2023 at 12 NN PHT!



🗓2023.09.09 | 6PM PHT

📍Smart Araneta Coliseum… pic.twitter.com/fWmh2h0ypv — HORI7ONofficial (@HORI7ONofficial) August 2, 2023

“All aboard, ANCHOR? Catch the global pop group, HORI7ON in their first-ever concert!” a post by HORI7ON’s X (formerly Twitter) account read.

Ticket prices and seat plans have yet to be announced, but tickets will go on sale starting August 19 via the TicketNet website and outlets nationwide.

HORI7ON made their official debut in South Korea on July 24 with the release of the full-length album Friend-SHIP. It contains a total of 21 songs, including title track “SIX7EEN” and pre-release songs “Dash,” “Salamat,” and “Lovey Dovey.”

Composed of Reyster, Vinci, Winston, Kim, Jeromy, Kyler, and Marcus, HORI7ON was formed in February through the talent competition show Dream Maker.

Dream Maker, ABS-CBN’s reality talent series in partnership with South Korea’s MLD Entertainment and Kamp Korea, saw over 50 Dream Chasers undergo a series of evaluations and performance in the hopes of debuting in a seven-member P-pop boy group.

After their win, HORI7ON held a series of mall shows in the Philippines before flying to South Korea for their training and debut. – Rappler.com