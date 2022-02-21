Hyolyn, VIVIZ, LOONA, WJSN, Brave Girls, and Kep1er to join ‘Queendom’ season 2

Who are you rooting for this season?

MANILA, Philippines – Mnet announced on Monday, February 21, its star-studded lineup for the second season of its survival show Queendom, revealing a wide range of artists from K-pop’s second to fourth generations.

Girl groups VIVIZ, LOONA, WJSN, Brave Girls, Kep1er, and soloist Hyolyn are the confirmed participants for the upcoming season.

“The six artists all have a history of placing No. 1 on music programs. They will make music fans happy through great performances that will be as diverse as their own unique individualities,” the production team of Queendom 2 shared in a press statement, according to Soompi.

VIVIZ is composed of former GFRIEND members SinB, Eunha, and Umji. The trio released their debut album Beam of Prism on February 9.

LOONA is a 12-member group that made their debut in August 2018 under Blockberry Creative agency. They are known for their hits “PTT (Paint the Town)”, “Hi High,” “Why Not,” and “Butterfly.”

WJSN, also known as Cosmic Girls, debuted as a 12-member group under Starship Entertainment and Yuehua Entertainment in February 2016. The 13th member, Yeonjung, was added to the group in July 2016. The group is currently promoting with 10 members, as Chinese members Cheng Xiao, Meiqi, and Xuanyi are having activities in China.

Their discography includes “As You Wish,” “Save Me, Save You,” and “Secret.”

Initially a five-member group that debuted in 2011, Brave Girls had undergone multiple lineup changes. In 2021, the four-member group gained massive popularity with the release of their song “Rollin.’” They are confirmed to make a comeback in March 2022.

Kep1er, who just debuted in January 2022, is also part of the line-up. The nine-member group was formed through the reality survival show Girls Planet 999.

Hyolyn, a former member of the disbanded group SISTAR, is the only solo contestant for the second season of Queendom. She released the tracks “Layin’ Low,” “Summer or Summer,” and “Say My Name.”

Queendom is a survival program that features several female acts as they compete against each other in various contests to determine the winner.

Its first season aired in August 2019 and had Park Bom, AOA, MAMAMOO, Lovelyz, Oh My Girl, and (G)-IDLE as the participants. The program was so well-received that it spawned two spin-offs: Road to Kingdom and Kingdom: Legendary War, which featured boy groups.

Queendom 2 is set to air on March 31 with Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon as the host. – Rappler.com