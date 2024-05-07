Rappler Talk Entertainment: ena mori on her passion for music

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Just a few months after her Live Jam appearance, Japanese-Filipina singer-songwriter returns to the Rappler HQ to talk about her colorful music career

MANILA, Philippines – Known for hits like “FALL INLOVE!” “VIVID,” and “KING OF THE NIGHT!” ena mori has undoubtedly made her mark in the music scene at large. The Japanese-Filipino singer-songwriter clinched the top spot on NME Asia’s Best Albums in 2022 with her debut album DON’T BLAME THE WILD ONE!, and just recently bagged the Rule Breaker Award at the 2024 Billboard Philippines Women in Music event.

In this episode of Rappler Talk Entertainment, ena mori sits down with entertainment reporter Juno Reyes to talk about how she got into composition and songwriting, the creative process behind her songs and albums, as well as the milestones she’s achieved throughout her career.

