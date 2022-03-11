LISTEN: James Reid, GOT7’s Jay B, and ØZI release collab ‘Hello 2.0 (Legends Only)’

The song is a remix of James' single from June 2021

MANILA, Philippines – James Reid, K-pop singer Jay B of GOT7, and Taiwanese-American rapper ØZI are saying hello!

The artists released their collaborative single “Hello 2.0 (Legends Only)” on Friday, March 11.

The song is a remix of James’ previous single “Hello,” this time with Jay B singing a verse in Korean and ØZI adding a rap break.

James first released “Hello” in June 2021, under his label Careless.

“Hello 2.0 (Legends Only) is released under Los Angeles-based label Transparent Arts, which James signed with in October 2020. The singer and former actor is currently based in the United States, where he flew to in February. – Rappler.com