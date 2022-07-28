Jang Gyuri departs girl group fromis_9

MANILA, Philippines – K-pop idol Jang Gyuri will be exiting fromis_9 after the expiration of her contract with her former agency, PLEDIS Entertainment confirmed on Thursday, July 28.

According to the agency’s statement, the singer “maintained the conditions of the original contract with her former agency,” while the other eight members of fromis_9 signed new exclusive contracts with PLEDIS when they transferred in August 2021.

“The artist and the company made the decision after careful consideration and discussions on what would be the best path for everyone. Please continue to send your love and support to Jang Gyuri, who has always committed to do her best as a member of fromis_9, and to the eight members of fromis_9, who will start a new chapter of their careers,” the statement read.

fromis_9 will continue as an eight-member group with the remaining girls Lee Saerom, Song Hayoung, Park Jiwon, Roh Jisun, Lee Seoyeon, Lee Chaeyoung, Lee Nagyung, and Baek Jiheon starting in August.

“[fromis_9] will meet fans for their upcoming activities in Japan as well as other various activities scheduled for the second half of this year,” PLEDIS Entertainment informed.

In the meantime, Gyuri will wrap up her promotional activities with the group in fromis_9’s fifth EP from our Memento Box which features their song “Stay This Way.” She will end her time in PLEDIS as of July 31 “to embark on a new journey.”

“Our company will continue to support fromis_9 to help them grow as artists as they continue their activities in various fields,” the statement concludes.

Jang Gyuri debuted as a member of the girl group in 2018 after she finished ninth place in Korea’s Idol School. She also launched her acting career in 2019 after appearing in Dating Class, and later in It’s Okay to Not Be Okay. Gyuri will also be starring in SBS’ upcoming drama Cheer Up.

fromis_9 released their first mini album To. Heart in 2018, and is known for their songs “DM” and “LOVE BOMB.” Five of their members recently survived a car accident with minor injuries in June. – with reports from Sydney Cañamo/Rappler.com

Sydney Cañamo is a Rappler intern.