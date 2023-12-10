OPM artist Jikamarie to open Coldplay’s ‘Music of the Spheres’ concerts in PH 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The 'lutang' singer says that 'it's such an honor' to be the chosen as the opening act

MANILA, Philippines – Breakout OPM artist Jikamarie will be the opening act for the upcoming two-night concert of British rock band Coldplay in the Philippines.

Coldplay announced the list of its support acts for the Southeast Asia leg of its Music of the Spheres concert tour.

💫 Asia 2024 support acts announced



♾ Infinity Tickets for those shows – priced at the equivalent of $20 each – on sale soon



✉️ Sign up at https://t.co/8c3Cfblwux to receive on sale details for Infinity Tickets, which are released for every show to make the Music Of The… pic.twitter.com/AempMDWDOW — Coldplay (@coldplay) December 7, 2023

Aside from Jikamarie who’ll perform at the Philippines shows, other opening acts include Valentina Ploy for the Bangkok shows, and Jasmine Sokko, Rriley, and Jinan Laetita for the Singapore shows.

In a statement, Jikamarie expressed her excitement in being chosen to be one of the supporting acts for Coldplay.

“This is a band I’ve been listening to since I was in elementary,” she said. “I didn’t have a phone then so I’d wait for their music videos to play on MYX. I cried so hard to my family because of how excited I am when I found out.”

She also added via her Instagram story that “it’s such an honor to open for one of the most iconic artists we all listened to growing up.”

The 23-year-old artist is behind the viral hit “lutang.” She also released the singles “Hinahanap-Hanap,” “Lito,” and “Halimaw.”

Coldplay is set to stage their two-night show at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan on January 19 and 20, 2024.

Their upcoming Philippine stop marks the band’s return to the country after nearly seven years. They last performed in the Philippines in April 2017 as part of their A Head Full of Dreams tour.

The band is made up of frontman Christ Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, drummer Will Champion, and bassist Guy Berryman.

They are known for songs such as “Yellow,” “Fix You,” “A Sky Full of Stars,” and “The Scientist.” – Rappler.com