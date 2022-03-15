Kai of EXO positive for COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines – Kai of EXO is the latest K-pop star to test positive for COVID-19.

EXO’s management announced the news in a Tuesday, March 15 statement published on Soompi.

“Kai has completed two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. He has currently halted all activities and is undergoing home treatment in accordance with the guidelines of the disease control authorities,” they said.

They also pledged to comply with guidelines from authorities and “do our best so that [Kai] can focus on recovery as we consider the health and safety of our artists as a top priority.”

EXO is the latest K-pop artist to fall ill with COVID-19.

Earlier, SM Entertainment announced that Red Velvet’s upcoming 2022 concert would be postponed after three of their members tested positive for COVID-19. – Rappler.com