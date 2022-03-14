Red Velvet postpones concert as Irene, Joy, and Yeri test positive for COVID-19

SM Entertainment says Irene, Joy, and Yeri are not experiencing any symptoms

MANILA, Philippines – SM Entertainment announced on Monday, March 14, the postponement of Red Velvet’s upcoming concert 2022 The ReVe Festival: Prologue due to three of the group’s members testing positive for COVID-19.

According to a Soompi report, the agency released a statement saying that members Irene, Joy, and Yeri initially received positive results from a COVID-19 self-testing kit, which led them to take PCR tests that confirmed their positive results.

The three members have all completed their second dose of COVID-19 vaccines, and they are receiving at-home treatment since none of them are experiencing any symptoms.

SM Entertainment added that the remaining two members, Seulgi and Wendy, tested negative even after carrying out additional tests.

In line with this, the label decided that Red Velvet’s upcoming concert 2022 The ReVe Festival:Prologue, which was initially scheduled for March 19 and 20, will be tentatively postponed to focus on the members’ recovery. All tickets will be fully refunded. “The future status of the event will be decided after reviewing the COVID-19 situation and the artists’ health,” they said.

The agency, however, assured fans that Red Velvet will release their upcoming album The ReVe Festival 2022 – Feel My Rhythm on March 21 as scheduled.

Red Velvet made their last full comeback in August 2021 for their mini-album Queendom. They are known for hit singles, “Russian Roulette,” “Bad Boy,” “Red Flavor,” “Peek-A-Boo,” “Ice Cream Cake,” and many more. – with reports from Samantha Onglatco/Rappler.com

Samantha Onglatco is a Rappler intern under the Life & Style and Entertainment section.