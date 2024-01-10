Laufey adds 2nd date for ‘A Night at the Symphony’ concert in Manila

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Good news, Filipino Lauvers – Laufey will now be performing in Manila for two nights!

MANILA, Philippines – Good news, Filipino Lauvers! Laufey has added a second day to her A Night at the Symphony concert.

The Icelandic-Chinese singer-songwriter will now be performing at the PICC Plenary Hall alongside the Manila Philharmonic Orchestra on May 28 and May 29.

Laufey took to X on Wednesday, January 10, to make the announcement.

Manila, I'm blown away by the response so far! I'm so excited to share that I'm adding a second night of A Night at the Symphony on May 29th. Presale is open now for both dates using the same code ✨ https://t.co/HZsIh9n09W pic.twitter.com/Ql28mLKlIz — laufey (@laufey) January 10, 2024

“Manila, I’m blown away by the response so far! I’m so excited to share that I’m adding a second night of A Night at the Symphony on May 29th,” she wrote.

This comes just an hour after the presale for the first concert date, May 28, opened. Fans were able to access the presale for both show dates, provided that they signed up through Laufey’s website first.

As of writing, presale tickets for both dates are now sold out. However, tickets will still be available for online purchase from 10 am onwards on January 12 during the general on-sale via tickelo.com.

Tickets are priced from P2,750 for the Balcony sections to P5,990 for the SVIP sections.

Concert organizer Karpos Multimedia earlier announced Laufey’s show in Manila on January 8.

A Night at the Symphony will be Laufey’s second-ever show in the Philippines. She last held her sold-out show in the country in May 2023.

The 24-year-old jazz musician is best known for her hits “From the Start,” “Falling Behind,” and “Let You Break My Heart Again,” among others. – Rappler.com