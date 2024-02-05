LIST: Key winners, Grammys 2024

SUMMARY
LOS ANGELES, USA – The Grammy Awards, the highest honors in the music industry, were handed out at a ceremony on Sunday, February 4, broadcast on CBS and hosted by Trevor Noah.
Following is a list of the winners in the categories at the televised ceremony:
Album of the Year
Midnights, Taylor Swift
Record of the Year
“Flowers,” Miley Cyrus
Song of the Year
“What Was I Made For?,” Billie Eilish (from the motion picture Barbie)
Best New Artist
Victoria Monet
Best Pop Vocal Album
Midnights, Taylor Swift
Best Pop Solo Performance
“Flowers,” Miley Cyrus
Best Musica Urbana Album
Manana Sera Bonito, Karol G
Best Country Album
Bell Bottom Country, Lainey Wilson
Best R&B song
“Snooze,” by SZA
The Dr. Dre Global Impact Award
Jay-Z
