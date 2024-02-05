Music
LIST: Key winners, Grammys 2024

Taylor Swift poses on the red carpet as she attends the 66th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 4, 2024.

Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS

Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, and SZA are among the big winners of the night

LOS ANGELES, USA – The Grammy Awards, the highest honors in the music industry, were handed out at a ceremony on Sunday, February 4, broadcast on CBS and hosted by Trevor Noah.

Following is a list of the winners in the categories at the televised ceremony:

Album of the Year

Midnights, Taylor Swift

Record of the Year

“Flowers,” Miley Cyrus

Song of the Year

“What Was I Made For?,” Billie Eilish (from the motion picture Barbie)

Best New Artist

Victoria Monet 

Best Pop Vocal Album

Midnights, Taylor Swift 

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Flowers,” Miley Cyrus 

Best Musica Urbana Album

Manana Sera Bonito, Karol G 

Best Country Album

Bell Bottom Country, Lainey Wilson 

Best R&B song

“Snooze,” by SZA

The Dr. Dre Global Impact Award

Jay-Z

– Rappler.com

