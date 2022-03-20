Fête de la Leni: Local music stars perform at PasigLaban Robredo rally

Robredo's Pasig rally was like a mini-music fest, with performances from Rivermaya, Itchyworms, Ben & Ben, and more

MANILA, Philippines – Supporters of Vice President Leni Robredo’s presidential bid weren’t short of catchy tunes at the PasigLaban Para sa Tropa Pasig City People’s Rally along Emerald Avenue, Pasig City on Sunday, March 20.

Among the celebrities present at the event were some of the country’s top musical acts, from a folk music legend to one of the most popular bands of the last few years.

Autotelic

Indie-alternative act Autotelic warmed up the crowd – and there were plenty of early birds – at the pre-event.

Autotelic now performing at the Pasiglaban Rally in Emerald Ave Pasig pic.twitter.com/1jKSF9oHr8 — Jay Ganzon (@JayGanzon) March 20, 2022

Noel Cabangon

Folk music legend Noel Cabangon, backed by the Rizal High School Choir, opened the event with a rousing rendition of the Philippine National Anthem, and also performed the worship song “Huwag Kang Mangamba” as the opening prayer.

Itchyworms

The rock band played “Leni Ka Na Lang,” a clever rendition of their hit “Akin Ka Na Lang” – a tune that encourages people to walk away from tricksters and swindlers, and to go instead for someone who’d truly love and care for you.

Jolina Magdangal and Rivermaya

Could you get more ’90s? St. Jolina Slaydangal and Rivermaya moved the crowd with classic anthem “Anak ng Pasig,” and Kakampinks rocked Rivermaya’s “Awit Ng Kabataan” so hard, you could hear it across the entire Ortigas CBD.

Ebe Dancel

The king of hugot brought out all the feels with a stirring performance of “Bawat Daan” and other tearjerking hits.

Ben & Ben

Kakampinks went wild when the folk pop stars played “Kapangyarihan,” but things got even wilder when someone proposed marriage during their performance!

Given the star power at Robredo’s Pasig rally, will succeeding rally venues for the vice president showcase more big musical acts? – Rappler.com