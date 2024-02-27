Rappler Talk: Was it justice for Jemboy Baltazar’s parents?

Catch this episode of Rappler Talk as justice and police reporter Jairo Bolledo sits down with the teen's parents to talk about their reaction to the court's verdict

MANILA, Philippines – The case of 17-year-old Jerhode Jemboy Baltazar, the teen killed during a police operation in August 2023, concluded with lighter penalties against cops tagged in the incident.

On Tuesday, February 27, Navotas City Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 286 Judge Pedro Dabu only convicted one cop – Police Staff Sergeant Gerry Sabate Maliban – of homicide. He was sentenced to four to six years imprisonment. He was convicted of homicide, but the charge was originally a murder case.

Four other police officers received a slap on the wrist. Staff Sergeant Niko Pines Esquilon, Executive Master Sergeant Roberto Balais Jr., Corporal Edmard Jake Blanco, and Patrolman Benedict Mangada were all convicted of illegal discharge of firearms and were sentenced to four months imprisonment.

Meanwhile, the court absolved Staff Sergeant Antonio Bugayong Jr.

What does this ruling mean for Baltazar’s parents?

Catch this episode of Rappler Talk as justice and police reporter Jairo Bolledo sits down with the teen’s parents to talk about their reaction to the court’s verdict. – Rappler.com