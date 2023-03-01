LOOK: HORI7ON releases concept photos

All seven members – Reyster, Vinci, Winston, Kim, Jeromy, Kyler, and Marcus – were seen wearing white long-sleeved tops with black slacks in their individual portraits

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino boy group HORI7ON released on Tuesday, February 28, their first concept photos ahead of their official debut.

All seven members – Reyster, Vinci, Winston, Kim, Jeromy, Kyler, and Marcus – were seen wearing white long-sleeved tops with black slacks in their individual portraits. They also released a group shot that featured some members sitting on a red velvet couch.

The concept photos serve as the group’s first pictorial since they were formed in February, through the reality talent survival show Dream Maker.

Dream Maker, ABS-CBN’s reality talent show in partnership with South Korea’s MLD Entertainment and Kamp Korea, saw over 50 Dream Chasers undergo a series of evaluations and performance in the hopes of debuting in a seven-member P-pop boy group.

ABS-CBN has earlier announced that the Top 7 members will have further training in South Korea, where they will be launched.

HORI7ON will reportedly have a series of promotional activities in the Philippines in March, before they leave for South Korea.

They are targeting a June debut, but final details have yet to be announced. – Rappler.com