Maroon 5 is coming back to Manila

Another Maroon 5 concert in Manila? Yes, please!

MANILA, Philippines – Pop-rock band Maroon 5 announced on Saturday, July 2, that they will return to Manila for an upcoming 2022 World Tour.

“We’ve added one last stop on our 2022 World Tour! We look forward to seeing you at the end of the year!” the band wrote.

The six-piece band is slated to hold a Manila concert on December 8 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. They will also be making stops in Singapore, Seoul, Tokyo, Osaka, and Bangkok.

Details such as seating plans and ticket prices have yet to be finalized.

The band last performed in Manila in 2019 for their Red Pill Blues Tour. They held their first concert in Manila in 2012 and returned three years later for their Maroon 5 World Tour 2015.

Led by frontman Adam Levine, Maroon 5 released their debut album Songs About Jane in 2002. The band is known for hit songs “This Love,” “Payphone,” “Memories,” “She Will Be Loved,” “Sugar,” and many more. – with reports from Juno Reyes/Rappler.com

Juno Reyes is a Rappler intern.