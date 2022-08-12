MANILA, Philippines – Get ready to kick it, NCTzens! K-pop boy group NCT 127 is coming to Manila for their NEO CITY : THE LINK tour, concert organizer PULP Live World announced on Friday, August 12.

The NCT subunit is slated to hold the Manila leg of its tour at the SM Mall of Asia (MOA) Arena on September 4.

Finally! @NCTsmtown_127 is bringing their 'NEO CITY : THE LINK' Tour to Manila!

Get your lightsticks ready as the concert is taking place at the Mall of Asia Arena,

September 4,2022 at 5pm.

Tickets will go on sale on August 21, 12 pm, at all SM Ticket outlets nationwide and online through the SM Tickets website. Ticket prices range from P3,500 to P12,000.

The news comes just a few days after NCT 127 was confirmed to have a comeback in September – its first one in 11 months.

NEO CITY : THE LINK will mark NCT 127’s first solo concert in Manila after previously sharing the stage in two other Manila concerts with other K-pop acts.

The 10-member NCT subunit showed off their musical prowess in K-pop Republic 2 on October 28, 2017, at the Circuit Event Grounds. They were accompanied by girl groups GFriend and Cosmic Girls (WJSN).

On June 9, 2019, NCT 127 performed at the K-pop World Music Festival 2019 at the SM MOA Arena alongside girl groups Red Velvet, ELRIS, and solo artists Kim Dong-han and Sohee.

Known as the first fixed subunit of SM Entertainment boy group NCT, NCT 127 consists of members Taeil, Johnny, Taeyong, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Winwin, Jungwoo, Mark, and Haechan.

The subunit debuted on July 7, 2016, with the single “Fire Truck.” NCT 127 is currently promoting with nine members. Its other hit tracks include “Cherry Bomb,” “Kick It,” and “Limitless.” – with reports from Juno Reyes/Rappler.com

Juno Reyes is a Rappler intern.