LOOK: Pink Sweat$ is headed to Manila

MANILA, Philippines – American singer-songwriter Pink Sweat$ is bringing his Pink Moon Tour to Manila!
Event promoter Live Nation Philippines announced on Thursday, August 18, that the “At My Worst” hitmaker is performing at the New Frontier Theater on September 27.
Prices have yet to be announced, but members of Live Nation Philippines will have access to presale tickets on August 22 while the general sale will begin on August 23 via TicketNet website and outlets.
Aside from Manila, the R&B singer will also be making stops in Singapore, Bangkok, and Tokyo.
Pink Sweat$ released his debut album Pink Planet in 2021 and is known for his songs “Honesty,” “I Feel God,” “17” and “Nothing Feels Better.” – Rappler.com
