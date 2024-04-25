Gov’t: Fugitive Quiboloy still in the Philippines | The wRap

Here are today’s headlines – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The justice department says fugitive doomsday preacher Apollo Quiboloy remains in the Philippines. His former followers claim the group’s fundraising efforts continue unabated in the Philippines and abroad.

Senators urge the suspension of Bambam Mayor Alice Guo due to alleged links to raided POGO Zun Yuan Technology Inc. Its premises at the Baofu Compound in Bamban, Tarlac were raided last month.

MMDA Traffic Engineering Center head Neomie Recio clarifies the number of cyclists on EDSA quoted by Acting MMDA chair Romando Artes was obtained by counting cyclists from just one spot of EDSA, for one day.

After four years, former celebrity couple Joshua Garcia and Julia Barretto will reunite on the big screen with the film ‘UN/HAPPY FOR YOU.’

Popstar Beyoncé sends a gift to a 2-year-old Filipino boy Tyler, after he repeatedly asks his mom in a video about the singer’s whereabouts. – Rappler.com