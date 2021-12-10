LISTEN: ‘KAYA,’ the pre-debut single of SB19’s sister group, KAIA

The song is released on December 10 along with a music video

MANILA, Philippines – KAIA, the sister group of P-pop stars SB19, is set to make their debut soon.

In the meantime, they’ve released their pre-debut single, “KAYA.” The song, released on streaming platforms on Friday, December 10, is an electropop track with Tagalog/English lyrics that talk about finding courage and bouncing back from challenges.

It was written by Maegan Adriano and KAIA, whose members include Charlotte, Angela, Sophia, Alexa, Charice, and Joanna.

It was produced by Hang Seung-taek and Lee Oh-won, who has worked with SB19, as well as K-pop acts such as SHINee’s Taemin, Stray Kids, Wanna One, and TVXQ.

The release was accompanied by a music video shot by Jonathan Tal Placido.

KAIA said they are “nervous and excited” for the release of their single.

“We are excited to show people what we’ve been working hard for in the past months, and we’re hoping that people will give love and support to our pre-debut single, ‘KAYA,'” they said in a statement.

The group was introduced by agency ShowBT in November with a series of concept videos and photos. According to ShowBT, each of the six members was chosen from a pool of auditioners.

“The company held monthly evaluations and chose the members with the best chemistry and synergy until finally, the six members of KAIA showed their potential to debut,” said ShowBT Philippines content strategist and digital marketing specialist Reine Tan.

Listen to “KAYA” here:

– Rappler.com