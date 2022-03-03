SEVENTEEN’S Hoshi tests positive for COVID-19

SVT member Hoshi is recovering from home and will not be participating in any activities in the meantime

MANILA, Philippines – SEVENTEEN (SVT) member Hoshi was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Thursday, March 3, after testing positive on a self-test kit on Wednesday, March 3 and on a PCR test on Thursday.

In a statement, PLEDIS Entertainment said that Hoshi took the self-test kit after experiencing a sore throat and cough since Wednesday, and shortly took the PCR test after. He is currently not showing any severe symptoms and is recovering from home. Because of this, Hoshi will not be able to participate in any SEVENTEEN activities in the meantime.

The rest of the group – except Wonwoo and Vernon, who also tested positive for COVID-19 recently – took self-test kits on Wednesday and are negative, without any symptoms.

[NOTICE] 세븐틴 호시 코로나19 확진 판정 및 조치 안내



Read: https://t.co/zAFEA1R2Sg — 세븐틴(SEVENTEEN) (@pledis_17) March 3, 2022

“We will continue to provide support for the rapid recovery of HOSHI, placing our highest priority on the health and safety of our artists. We will also continue to fully cooperate with the requests and guidelines of healthcare authorities,” PLEDIS Entertainment wrote.

On February 25, Vernon tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing a sore throat, while Wonwoo’s COVID-19 diagnosis came on February 12. The two members of SVT’s hip-hop unit also took a break from promotional activities. – Rappler.com