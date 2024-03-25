After ‘Selos,’ Shaira’s ‘Forever Single (Walang Jowa)’ also removed from streaming platforms 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Netizens pointed out that Shaira’s 'Forever Single (Walang Jowa)' sounds similar to a song by an Indonesian band

MANILA, Philippines – Days after her viral hit song “Selos” was taken down from all online streaming platforms, fans of “Bangsamoro pop” singer Shaira noticed on Sunday, March 24 that her track “Forever Single (Walang Jowa)” was also no longer available online.

The cover song, which previously charted in the Top 10 of Spotify PH’s viral songs, can no longer be played on the platform on Monday, March 25. The song’s music video has also been set to private.

As of writing, Shaira’s agency AHS Productions has yet to address the removal of “Forever Single (Walang Jowa)” online. However, netizens have earlier pointed out that Shaira’s “Forever Single (Walang Jowa)” sounds similar to the song “Masih Mencintainya” of the Indonesian band Papinka.

Takedowns

“Forever Single (Walang Jowa)” is the second song of Shaira’s that has been taken down from online streaming platforms, following “Selos.”

AHS Productions clarified on March 20 that they voluntarily removed “Selos” from all online streaming platforms as they are currently in the process of clarifying “the legality of the publication of the song.” They also acknowledged that “Selos,” which had gone viral on TikTok and other social media platforms, uses the melody of Lenka’s 2008 song “Trouble Is A Friend.”

As of writing, Shaira has 626,000 monthly listeners on Spotify. Some of her other songs that are still available to stream on Spotify include “Datu Manis,” “Pakboy – Fuckboy,” and “Natipbad (Lalakeng Abusado,” among others. – Rappler.com