Shaira’s ‘Selos’ taken down from online streaming platforms amid copyright claims

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

'Selos' was voluntarily taken down by Shaira's agency as they are coordinating with Australian singer Lenka's management to obtain a cover license for the song

MANILA, Philippines – “Bangsamoro pop” singer Shaira’s hit song “Selos” was taken down from all online streaming platforms on the evening of Tuesday, March 19, following copyright claims from Australian singer-songwriter Lenka.

Play Video

On Wednesday, March 20, Shaira’s agency AHS Productions released an official statement mentioning that they voluntarily removed “Selos” from all online streaming platforms as they are currently in the process of clarifying “the legality of the publication of the song.”

AHS Productions acknowledged that “Selos,” which had gone viral on TikTok and other social media platforms, uses the melody of Lenka’s 2008 song “Trouble Is A Friend.”

“As most of you may know, the melody that we have used is originally from a song entitled ‘Trouble is a Friend’ by Lenka and as of the moment, we are already in contact with her team for us to make “Selos” an official cover,” AHS Productions wrote.

AHS Productions also expressed its gratitude toward Shaira’s listeners, and said that it did not expect Shaira to eventually be dubbed the “Queen of Bangsamoro Pop.” It also stated that when “Selos” is made available to stream on online platforms again, it hopes that listeners will “show [Shaira] the same love and acceptance.”

In a comment under its post, AHS Productions promised Shaira’s listeners that the singer would return with original music soon.

Meanwhile, Shaira reassured her Facebook followers in a post on Wednesday, March 20, that she was doing okay amid the deletion of “Selos.”

“Sa mga totoong kaibigan at [concerned] po [sa akin], Alhamdulillah okay na okay po ako. Basta more Sab’r lang sa mga taong ayaw sa’yo at [gusto] kang masira. Maging [masaya] lang po tayo sa mga [buhay] natin, [Ramadan] Mubarak,” she captioned her post.

(To my true friends and all those concerned about me, Alhamdulillah I am okay. More sab’r to those who don’t like you and want to destroy you. Let’s all just be happy with our lives, [Ramadan] Mubarak.)

Lenka herself also said in an Instagram comment that her team is currently working on resolving the copyright issues after a social media user alerted her of Shaira’s song.

As of writing, Shaira has 556,000 monthly listeners on Spotify. Nine of her other songs are still available to stream on Spotify, including “Ikaw Lamang (BabyCakes Ko),” “Forever Single (Walang Jowa),” and “Datu Manis,” among others. – Rappler.com