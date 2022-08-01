Singer beabadoobee is coming to Manila 

MANILA, Philippines – London-based Filipina artist beabadoobee is bringing her BEATOPIA world tour to Manila.

The “Sunny Day” singer-songwriter is set to perform at the New Frontier Theater on September 16, event organizer Live Nation Philippines announced on Monday, August 1.

Ticket prices have yet to be announced, but Live Nation Philippines members can start securing their tickets on the pre-sale on August 9, while general onsale begins on August 10.

You're here, that's the thing…and beabadoobee will be here September 16!



BEATOPIA MANILA LIVE AT NEW FRONTIER THEATER.



LNPH Presale (Online Exclusive) – August 9, 10 AM – 11:59 PM

General Onsale (Online and outlets) August 10, starting 10 AM



See you Soon! 🧚 pic.twitter.com/eIWdpEc4oq — Live Nation PH (@livenationph) August 1, 2022

Aside from her Manila stop, beabadoobee is also holding a show in Bangkok.

Born in Iloilo, beabadoobee grew up in London after migrating there with her parents when she was 3. The artist is known for her distinct bedroom pop sound, with hit songs like “Coffee,” “Tired,” and her cover of “The Moon Song” from the film Her.

She performed in the Coachella festival in April and Glastonbury festival in June. She released her sophomore album Beatopia in July. – Rappler.com