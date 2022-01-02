WATCH: GOT the beat unveils ‘Step Back’ performance video

GOT the beat's digital single is set to be released on January 3

MANILA, Philippines – SM Entertainment’s newest powerhouse girl group, GOT the beat, made their debut performance on Saturday, January 1, during the “2021 Winter SMTOWN: SMCU EXPRESS @ KWANGYA” digital concert.

“Step Back” sees the members of GOT the beat showcasing their impressive vocal range and dance skills. The music video has garnered nearly four million views within 18 hours of its release.

GOT the beat, composed of BoA, Girls’ Generation members Taeyeon and Hyoyeon, Red Velvet’s Seulgi and Wendy, and aespa’s Karina and Winter, is the first unit in SM Entertainment’s Girls On Top (GOT) project.

The GOT project will reportedly feature several female artists from SM Entertainment in various sub-units. The concept is similar to SuperM, the male supergroup introduced in 2019 by the agency. But unlike SuperM, the GOT project will have a rotational lineup.

Prior to their first performance, SM Entertainment also released a practice video of GOT the beat. Fans were delighted to see the unit members, who hail from different K-pop generations and are of different ages, bonding and having fun while preparing for their performance.

GOT the beat’s “Step Back” digital single is set to be released on Monday, January 3. – Rappler.com