Taeyeon of Girls’ Generation tests positive for COVID-19

The K-pop star is currently in quarantine and has halted all activities

MANILA, Philippines – Girls’ Generation member Taeyeon has tested positive for COVID-19, the group’s agency SM Entertainment said in a statement released on Monday, November 14.

Soompi reported that the South Korean singer tested positive on a rapid antigen test after “feeling symptoms of poor condition” the day prior. She is currently quarantining according to healthcare guidelines and has put all upcoming activities on hold.

“In the future too, we will strictly follow quarantine guidelines,” SM Entertainment said. “With our artist’s health and safety being priority, we will do everything we can so she can focus on treatment and recovery.”

Taeyeon, 33, is best known as a member of Girls’ Generation, one of the most globally popular K-pop girl groups, which debuted in 2007. The group consists of eight members: Taeyeon, Sunny, Tiffany, Hyoyeon, Yuri, Sooyoung, Yoona, and Seohyun. – Rappler.com