‘It’s yours, it’s mine, it’s ours:’ Taylor Swift releases her version of ‘Speak Now’

The new release includes all 14 songs from the original album, plus 6 brand new songs

MANILA, Philippines – Taylor Swift has finally released her much-awaited version of Speak Now, her third studio album first released in 2010.

The album carries re-recordings of some of Taylor’s most popular songs, including hits like “Back to December,” “Enchanted,” and “Dear John,” as well as six new songs “from the vault.”

“It’s here. It’s yours, it’s mine, it’s ours,” Taylor wrote in a Twitter post on Friday, July 7, the day of the album’s release.

“It’s an album I wrote alone about the whims, fantasies, heartaches, dramas and tragedies I lived out as a young woman between 18 and 20. I remember making tracklist after tracklist, obsessing over the right way to tell the story. I had to be ruthless with my choices, and I left behind some songs I am still unfailingly proud of now,” she said, explaining the six new tracks on the new version.

“I recorded this album when I was 32 (and still growing up, now) and the memories it brought back filled me with nostalgia and appreciation. For life, for you, for the fact that I get to reclaim my work. Thank you a million times, for the memories that break our fall,” she added.

Taylor began re-recording her albums after a rights dispute with her former record company Big Machine and music executive Scooter Braun, who sold Taylor’s back catalog to a private equity firm in a deal reportely worth $300 million.

Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) is her third re-recorded studio album, following Fearless (Taylor’s Version) released in April 2021, and Red (Taylor’s Version) released in November 2021.

The album’s release coincides with the general sale of tickets to Taylor’s The Eras Tour concert in Singapore, which many Filipino Swifties are hoping attend after the pop star bypassed a Philippine stop on her tour.

Set for March 2024, Singapore is the only Southeast Asian stop on The Eras Tour, which will conclude in August 2024 in the United Kingdom.