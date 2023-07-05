Ticket prices, seat plan: Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ in Singapore

Singer Taylor Swift arrives to speak at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada September 9, 2022.

Do you have your access codes yet, Swifties?

MANILA, Philippines – Southeast Asian Swifties are now waiting for the general sale of Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour in Singapore.

Standby for the sale opens at 12 pm on Friday, July 7 – the same day as the release of Taylor’s version of her 2010 album Speak Now.

In the meantime, Ticketmaster Singapore has posted the concert’s seat plan and ticket prices on its website.

Ticketmaster Singapore’s website

Standard ticket prices range from SGD108 (P4,425.77) to SGD348 (P14,260.83), while VIP packages range from SGD 328(P13,441.24) to SGD1,228 (P50,322.69).

Ticket sales are limited to four per account.

To the heartbreak of Philippine-based Swifties, The Eras Tour in Singapore is Taylor’s only stop in Southeast Asia. It will be held on March 2, 3, 4, 7, 8, and 9, 2024 at the National Stadium in Singapore, with Sabrina Carpenter as a special guest.

The Eras Tour marks the pop superstar’s first stadium tour in five years. It kicked off in Arizona, USA in March, and is set to end in August 2024 in London, United Kingdom.

So far, the only other Asian stop on the tour will be at the Tokyo Dome in Japan, where Taylor will be performing on February 7, 8, 9, and 10, 2024. – Rappler.com

SGD1 = P40.98