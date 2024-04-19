Taylor Swift reveals ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ a ‘secret double album’

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Taylor Swift released on Friday, April 19 (Manila time), the second installment of The Tortured Poets Department, which she revealed is a “secret double album.”

“I’d written so much tortured poetry in the past [two] years and wanted to share it all with you. So here’s the second installment of TTPD: The Anthology. 15 extra songs. And now the story isn’t mine anymore… it’s all yours,” the American pop star wrote in an Instagram post.

The second installment of the album features 15 extra songs on top of the 16 tracks that Swift had released just hours prior. Songs from the second installment include “The Albatross,” “So High School,” “The Bolter,” and “The Manuscript,” among others.

According to Swift, The Tortured Poets Department is “an anthology of new works that reflect events, opinions, and sentiments from a fleeting and fatalistic moment in time – one that was both sensational and sorrowful in equal measure.”

Swift also featured artists Post Malone and Florence + The Machine in the tracks “Fortnight” and “Florida!!!”, respectively, in the album’s first installment.

“I’ve been such a huge fan of Post because of the writer he is, his musical experimentation and those melodies he creates that just stick in your head forever. I got to witness that magic come to life firsthand when we worked together on ‘Fortnight,'” Swift wrote about the rapper-singer in another Instagram post.

The music video for “Fortnight” is set to come out on Saturday, April 20, at 8 am (Manila time).

The release of The Tortured Poets Department comes just six months after the 34-year-old musician dropped 1989 (Taylor’s Version), which included five songs “from the vault” – tracks that were originally intended to be in certain albums, but were eventually never recorded and included in those albums’ tracklists. – Rappler.com