Ticket prices, seat plan: Janet Jackson’s 2024 concert in Manila

The presale is scheduled for November 24 from 10 am to 11:59 pm while the general sale is on November 25 from 12 pm onwards

MANILA, Philippines – The ticket prices and seat plan for Janet Jackson’s Janet Jackson: Together Again concert were announced by concert organizer Live Nation PH (LNPH) on Tuesday, November 21.

Ticket prices range from P4,800 for free-seating General Admission to P19,800 for the Floor Seated section.

Janet Jackson: Together Again

📆March 13, 2024

📍Smart Araneta Coliseum



Janet Jackson: Together Again

📆March 13, 2024

📍Smart Araneta Coliseum#JanetJacksonTogetherAgainPH#JanetJacksonInManila pic.twitter.com/FXArGc1fx6 — Live Nation PH (@livenationph) November 21, 2023

LNPH previously announced that the Presale is scheduled for November 24, from 10 am to 11:59 pm, while the General On-Sale will happen on November 25 from 12 pm onwards.

Along with the ticket prices and seat plan, LNPH also released ticket purchasing guidelines ahead of the ticket selling dates.

The show will be all-seated, and minors must be accompanied by an adult ticket-holder in the same section. A ratio of four minors to one adult will be applied. However, minors who wish to enter the concert venue without a parent or guardian may do so if they secure a waiver prior to their entry.

Pregnant women and ticket-holders with medical conditions are also encouraged to register at the designated table upon entry into the concert venue.

All attendees will be required to present a valid school or government ID upon ticket purchase and venue entry.

Jackson’s Manila concert will be held on March 13, 2024 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

The show will mark her first visit to the Philippines in over 13 years, as she had last performed in the country at the PICC Plenary Hall in February 2011 for her Number Ones: Up Close and Personal concert.

Jackson is best known for her hits “That’s The Way Love Goes,” “Together Again,” “Scream,” and “Got ‘Til It’s Gone,” to name a few. – Rappler.com