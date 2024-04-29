Music
Music
concerts

Ticket prices, seat plan: Laufey’s ‘Bewitched: The Goddess’ concert in Manila

Rappler.com

SUMMARY

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Ticket prices, seat plan: Laufey’s ‘Bewitched: The Goddess’ concert in Manila

LAUFEY. The singer is bringing her 'Bewitched: The Goddess' concert tour to Manila.

Laufey's Instagram

Tickets for the September 2024 show range from P2,250 to P9,250

MANILA, Philippines – Concert promoter Live Nation Philippines released on Monday, April 29, the ticket prices and seat plan for Laufey’s upcoming “Bewitched: The Goddess” concert stop in Manila. 

The Icelandic-Chinese singer-songwriter is set to headline a show at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in September. 

Ticket prices for the all-seated show are as follows: 

  • VIP Front: P9,250
  • VIP Back: P8,750
  • Patron: P8,250
  • LBA Premium: P7,750
  • LBA Regular: P7,250
  • LBB Premium: P6,750
  • UB Premium: P4,250 
  • UB Regular: P3,250 
  • General Admission: P2,250

Tickets will be available to the public starting May 7, 12 pm, while members of LNPH can secure their tickets early through the presale happening from May 6 to 7.

Aside from Manila, the “Bewitched: The Goddess” concert tour will also include stops in Hong Kong, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Taipei, Singapore, and key cities in Japan and Australia. 

Prior to her September concert in Manila, Laufey will also have a two-night show with the Manila Philharmonic Orchestra on May 28 and 29 at the PICC Plenary Hall in Pasay City.

Laufey was previously in Manila in May 2023 for a sold-out show at the Filinvest Tent in Muntinlupa City.

The 24-year-old jazz musician is best known for her hits “From the Start,” “Falling Behind,” and “Let You Break My Heart Again,” among others. – Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Summarize this article with AI

How does this make you feel?

Loading
Download the Rappler App!