Ticket prices, seat plan: Laufey’s ‘Bewitched: The Goddess’ concert in Manila

MANILA, Philippines – Concert promoter Live Nation Philippines released on Monday, April 29, the ticket prices and seat plan for Laufey’s upcoming “Bewitched: The Goddess” concert stop in Manila.
The Icelandic-Chinese singer-songwriter is set to headline a show at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in September.
Ticket prices for the all-seated show are as follows:
- VIP Front: P9,250
- VIP Back: P8,750
- Patron: P8,250
- LBA Premium: P7,750
- LBA Regular: P7,250
- LBB Premium: P6,750
- UB Premium: P4,250
- UB Regular: P3,250
- General Admission: P2,250
Tickets will be available to the public starting May 7, 12 pm, while members of LNPH can secure their tickets early through the presale happening from May 6 to 7.
Aside from Manila, the “Bewitched: The Goddess” concert tour will also include stops in Hong Kong, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Taipei, Singapore, and key cities in Japan and Australia.
Prior to her September concert in Manila, Laufey will also have a two-night show with the Manila Philharmonic Orchestra on May 28 and 29 at the PICC Plenary Hall in Pasay City.
Laufey was previously in Manila in May 2023 for a sold-out show at the Filinvest Tent in Muntinlupa City.
The 24-year-old jazz musician is best known for her hits “From the Start,” “Falling Behind,” and “Let You Break My Heart Again,” among others. – Rappler.com
