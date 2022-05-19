TWICE’s Nayeon to release solo album in June

NAYEON. The TWICE member poses for 'Formula of Love: O+T=<3" album concept teasers.

Nayeon will be the first TWICE member to release a solo album

MANILA, Philippines – TWICE’s Nayeon is debuting as a solo artist this June, JYP Entertainment announced on Thursday, May 19.

On their social media accounts, TWICE revealed that Nayeon’s first mini-album will be titled IM NAYEON, and will be released on June 24, with pre-orders starting on May 24.

The 26-year-old lead vocalist is the first member of TWICE to release a solo album.

Since their debut in October 2015, TWICE has released numerous hits like “Cheer Up,” “More and More,” “I Can’t Stop Me,” “Likey,” and “Alcohol-Free.” The group is currently in the United States for their fourth world tour III. – Rappler.com