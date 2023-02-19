LISTEN: A Wanderland Festival 2023 playlist to hype you up for the big comeback

Music
Amanda T. Lago
The festival is happening on March 4 and 5

MANILA, Philippines – The Wanderland Music and Arts Festival is set to make quite the comeback on March 4 and 5 at the Filinvest City Events Grounds in Alabang.

After a three-year absence due to the pandemic, the annual festival presents a solid artist lineup that includes some of the most exciting Filipino and international music acts. 

From pop queen Carly Rae Jepsen, to indie rock icons Phoenix, to jazz-funk purveyors Sunset Rollercoaster, to the dreamy music of (((O))), to Korean rapper Bobby of iKon, there’s something on Wanderland’s lineup for every listener.

If you’re wondering what the music at Wanderland might sound like, we’ve put together a playlist including some of the must-listen songs from each artist on the roster.

Here are just some of the songs you should listen to to get into the Wanderland mood – though of course, nothing beats hearing the music in person:

Amanda T. Lago

After avoiding long-term jobs in favor of travelling the world, Amanda finally learned to commit when she joined Rappler in July 2017. As a lifestyle and entertainment reporter, she writes about music, culture, and the occasional showbiz drama. She also hosts Rappler Live Jam, where she sometimes tries her best not to fan-girl on camera.
