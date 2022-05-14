LOOK: Zack Tabudlo meets Lauv at recording studio, sparking collab rumors

STUDIO. Zack Tabudlo and Lauv meet at a recording studio in the United States.

MANILA, Philippines – Zack Tabudlo sparked rumors of an international collaboration yet again, posting photos with American singer Lauv on social media.

Zack posted the photos on Friday, May 13, showing him and the “I Like Me Better” singer in a recording studio. He didn’t reveal much in the caption, only tagging Lauv and adding the thinking face emoji.

Before meeting up with Lauv, Zack also met with Paul Klein and Jake Goss of LANY, also stirring speculations of a collab.

Zack is currently in the United States where he is on tour until May 28. – Rappler.com