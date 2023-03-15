‘I can now die in peace’: Zack Tabudlo reacts to BTS’ Jungkook listening to his song 

The K-pop idol says he's adding Zack's 'Give Me Your Forever' to his playlist

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino singer-songwriter Zack Tabudlo is on cloud nine after BTS member Jungkook listened to his track “Give Me Your Forever.”

The K-pop idol jammed to the song after a Filipino fan requested it during his livestream on the Weverse platform on Tuesday, March 14.

“Please listen to ‘Give Me Your Forever’ by Zack Tabudlo, I think you’ll like it,” Twitter user kookobviously’s comment read.

AKO YUNG REQUEST NG GIVE ME YOUR FOREVER!!!! 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/W23Dx8okxS — ren⁷🪞 (@koobviously) March 14, 2023

Videos of Jungkook saying that Zack’s voice is good and that he’ll save the song to his playlist have also circulated on social media.

jungkook listening to give me your forever by @zacktabudlo filo armys win 😭🫶🏼 pic.twitter.com/2nwzknR0E3 — char⁷ 🦦 (@TAESTlN) March 14, 2023

Zack then couldn’t help his excitement after finding out that Jungkook listened to his song. “The Jungkook. The Golden Maknae. Just listened to ‘Give Me Your Forever.’ I can now die in peace. Holy shit. He even said he added my songs to his playlist,” he wrote.

so i jwu and apparently i was blowing up on social media because…. THE JUNGKOOK. THE GOLDEN MAKNAE. JUST LISTENED TO GIVE ME YOUR FOREVER. I CAN NOW DIE IN PEACE HOLY SHT. 😭❤️ he even said he added my song to his playlist 💀💀🥹 pic.twitter.com/itNcIT9VI4 — Zack Tabudlo (@zacktabudlo) March 14, 2023

The Filipino singer also expressed his gratitude to the fan who requested his song: “You’re a legend. Thank you.”

big shoutouttt to @koobviously for requesting gmyf YOURE A LEGEND 🥹❤️ thank u thank u thank u! — Zack Tabudlo (@zacktabudlo) March 14, 2023

This isn’t the first time that a BTS member listened to a song by a Filipino artist. In July 2022, Paolo Sandejas’ song “Sorry” was featured on BTS’ V’s vlog. “It’s still sinking in. Not sure what I did to deserve any of this, but I only have V and the rest of the ARMY to thank,” Paolo said then.

Zack Tabudlo, 21, was first seen as a contestant in the first season of the singing competition The Voice Kids. He released his debut single “Nangangamba” in 2020. His other hits include “Binibini,” “Pano,” “Yakap,” and “Habang Buhay.”

Meanwhile, Jungkook made his debut in June 2013 as the main vocalist and lead dancer of BTS. The K-pop powerhouse is known for their tracks “Fake Love,” “Spring Day,” “Boy with LUV,” “Fire,” and “Life Goes On.” – Rappler.com