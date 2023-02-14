71st Miss World to be held in UAE 

Gwendolyne Fourniol will be representing the Philippines in hopes of winning the country's second Miss World crown

MANILA, Philippines – We’re one step closer to meeting our next Miss World!

The Miss World organization announced on Monday, February 13, that the 71st edition of the pageant will take place in the United Arab Emirates in May.

The announcement was shared on the pageant’s social media pages, with confirmation from the organization’s president Julia Morley.

Other details, such as final dates for pre-pageant activities and the coronation night, have yet to be announced.

The previous edition of Miss World was held in March 2022, which was technically the 2021 outing.

It was initially set for December 2021 but was postponed due to health and safety reasons. From the initial 97 candidates, only the Top 40 returned to Puerto Rico in March 2022 for the coronation night. Karolina Beilawska of Poland won the crown.

Negros Occidental’s Gwendolyne Fourniol, who was crowned in June 2022, will be representing the Philippines in the international pageant, in hopes of clinching the country’s second Miss World title. – Rappler.com