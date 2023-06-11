Instead of UAE, 71st Miss World to be held in India 

Candidates from over 130 countries are expected to compete in the pageant finals happening in November or December 2023

MANILA, Philippines – The Miss World Organization (MWO) announced that the 71st Miss World pageant will now take place in India, four months after confirming the United Arab Emirates as the initial host for the competition.

“The decision to award India with this prestigious honor recognizes the nation’s rich cultural heritage, its commitment to promoting diversity, and its passion for empowering women,” they said in a press release on Thursday, June 8.

The organizers added that the competition in India will “promote charitable causes through philanthropic activities, inspiring contestants to make a positive impact in their communities and contribute to society.”

MWO added that candidates from over 130 countries are expected to gather in India to participate in a series of activities for the pageant – including “talent showcases, sports challenges, and charitable initiatives, all aimed at highlighting the qualities that make them exceptional ambassadors of change.”

A final date for the competition has yet to be announced, but the grand finale is expected for November or December 2023. Organizers shared that the pageant will also have several rounds to shortlist participants a month before the finals night.

In February, MWO announced that the 2023 edition of the pageant was supposed to take place in the United Arab Emirates in May.

The organization, however, did not disclose the reason for the changes in the competition’s host.

Karolina Beilawska of Poland will be crowning her successor.

Negros Occidental’s Gwendolyne Fourniol, who was crowned in June 2022, will be representing the Philippines in the international pageant, in hopes of clinching the country’s second Miss World title. – Rappler.com