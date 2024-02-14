Binibining Pilipinas opens applications for the 2024 pageant. Here’s what you should know. 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Deadline for applications is set for March 22

MANILA, Philippines – Heads up, beauty queen hopefuls! Applications for a new batch of Binibining Pilipinas queens are now open.

“The search is on for the next Binibining Pilipinas queens. Be part of the 60th Binibining Pilipinas legacy as we celebrate our diamond year,” the Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc (BPCI) made the announcement on Tuesday, February 13.

Application forms can be downloaded at the Binibining Pilipinas website.

Pageant hopefuls should submit their accomplished application forms at the BPCI office in Quezon City by March 22.

Interestingly, the organization didn’t specify any requirement for the aspiring candidates. However, on the application form, the interested candidates should input their body measurements and information such as height, weight, hair color, eye color, bust, waist, and hips.

Other information needed in the application form also include occupation, outstanding and past contracts with talent management (if any), and media appearances (if any).

As of writing, BPCI has yet to announce other details regarding the pageant, including a date for coronation night and the titles up for grabs.

The winners of the 2024 pageant will be taking the reins from current titleholders Binibining Pilipinas International 2023 Angelica Lopez and Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2022 Anna Valencia Lakrini.

To note, during the Binibining Pilipinas 2023 pageant, only two titles were given: Binibining Pilipinas International and Binibining Pilipinas Globe.

The Miss Intercontinental franchise was taken over by Mutya ng Pilipinas, while BPCI withdrew from the Miss Grand International pageant. – Rappler.com