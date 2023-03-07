Caloocan’s Shyrla Nuñez is Miss Supermodel Philippines 2023

Shyra will be aiming for a back-to-back win for the Philippines in the Miss Supermodel Worldwide pageant

MANILA, Philippines – Shyrla Nuñez of Caloocan was crowned Miss Supermodel Philippines 2023 during the coronation night held at Manila Hotel on Monday, March 6.

Nuñez, 25, bested 14 other candidates in the competition to succeed Miss Supermodel Philippines 2022 Alexandra Mae Rosales. Rosales is also the reigning Miss Supermodel Worldwide queen – she won the international pageant in October 2022.

The rest of the top five are as follows:

1st runner-up: Aileen Joyce Santiago, Cabanatuan

2nd runner-up: Querubin Gonzalez, Marinduque

3rd runner-up: Imogene Blanche Belles, Manila

4th runner-up: Floriane Jerick Lajara, San Pablo, Laguna

Nuñez will be aiming for a back-to-back victory for the Philippines in the Miss Supermodel Worldwide 2023 pageant happening in April in India. Final details have yet to be announced. – Rappler.com