Catriona Gray addresses speculations on Binibining Pilipinas 2022 coronation delay

MANILA, Philippines – Host Catriona Gray took to social media to set the record straight, assuring fans that the Binibining Pilipinas 2022 winners were announced correctly amid rumors that said otherwise.

Tension and confusion arose as there was a lull several minutes long before the announcement of the Binibining Pilipinas International 2022 titleholder. Some netizens speculated that the delay was caused by a mistake in announcing the winners. Meanwhile, members of the live audience shared photos of Catriona and Nicole conversing with officials about the results, while the candidates appeared seemingly confused about the interlude.

Binibining Pilipinas 2022 coronation night. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler

“Well, no pageant experience is complete without a whole lot of suspense,” Nicole said during the coronation night as they resumed the announcement of the winner. Cebu’s Nicole Borromeo was eventually proclaimed Binibining Pilipinas International 2022.

Pageant fans continued to clamor for an explanation, so Catriona clarified what happened during the delay.

“As the hosts of last night’s Binibining Pilipinas 2022, [Nicole Cordoves] and I announced the winners accordingly based on the titles printed on the individual title cards as these were handed over by SGV & Co. partner and representative, Mr. Ocho,” she said in an Instagram post on Monday, August 1.

She added that Ocho, a member of the overseeing committee during the deliberations, “rechecked the cards and confirmed that the results previously announced were correct.” This led them to moving forward with the announcement for the Binibining Pilipinas International 2022 titleholder.

Catriona added that as pageant alumni themselves, they would immediately rectify any inaccuracies themselves. “As former candidates ourselves, we understand what the girls go through and would, therefore – without a second thought – correct any errors, if any were made.”

She then reiterated that their partner SGV & Co. and representative Mr. Cho have validated the correctness of the announced results.

As of this writing, the Binibining Pilipinas organization has yet to issue a statement regarding the incident.

Crowned alongside Borromeo are Roberta Angela Tamondong for Binibining Pilipinas Grand International 2022, Chelsea Fernandez for Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2022, and Gabrielle Basiano for Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental 2022. – Rappler.com