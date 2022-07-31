Cebu’s Nicole Borromeo is Binibining Pilipinas International 2022

MANILA, Philippines – Nicole Borromeo of Cebu was crowned Binibining Pilipinas International 2022 during the live coronation night held at the Araneta Coliseum, which began late Sunday evening, July 31 and ended up running until the early hours of Monday, August 1.

Borromeo bested 39 other candidates in the competition to succeed Binibining Pilipinas International 2021 Hannah Arnold.

Three other women were crowned alongside Borromeo. The winners of the other titles are:

Binibining Pilipinas Grand International 2022: Roberta Angela Tamondong, San Pablo, Laguna

Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2022: Chelsea Fernandez, Tacloban

Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental 2022: Gabrielle Basiano, Borongan, Eastern Samar

Runner-ups include Angono, Rizal’s Nicole Budol as 1st runner-up and Stacey Daniella Gabriel from Cainta, Rizal as 2nd runner-up.

The title-holders will go on to represent the Philippines in their respective international competitions abroad after a stellar performance from the 2021 Binibining Pilipinas queens. Cinderella Faye Obeñita won Miss Intercontinental while Maureen Montagne was crowned Miss Globe.

The Miss International 2022 competition is set to return in December after a two-year halt brought upon by the COVID-19 pandemic. Arnold is set to represent the Philippines in the hopes of clinching the country’s seventh Miss International crown.

Catriona Gray, Nicole Cordoves, Samantha Bernardo, and Edward Barber hosted the coronation night, with performances from SB19 and Maymay Entrata. – Rappler.com