Catriona Gray on hosting Miss Universe 2022: ‘Achievement unlocked’ 

'It's always been a dream to be in the hosting line-up of Miss Universe,' says the 2018 title holder

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray took to social media to express her gratitude for being part of the hosting team for the pageant’s recently concluded coronation night.

Catriona, together with American Ninja Warrior co-host Zuri Hall, served as a backstage commentator for the 71st Miss Universe coronation night at New Orleans, Louisiana, USA, on Saturday, January 14 (morning of January 15 in Manila).

Miss Universe 2012 Olivia Culpo and television host Jeannie Mai Jenkins were the coronation night’s main hosts.

“Achievement unlocked,” she wrote. “It’s always been a dream to be in the hosting line-up of Miss Universe.”

The photos saw Catriona in the two ensembles she wore for the finals night: a powder blue gown with asymmetrical cuts and a golden yellow dress with a high slit.

She also shared a behind-the-scenes video with Zuri, saying that she “[loved] working with [an] amazingly talented being.” “Between the laughs and the dancing, it almost didn’t feel like work at all,” she added.

Zuri, meanwhile, commented on Catriona’s post with: “You are so talented and such a light! Thank you for being such a fun, gracious co-host, my dear.”

While Catriona has hosted several coronation nights for national pageants, this marked the first time for the Filipino-Australian beauty queen to host for a Miss Universe event. She was last seen in the pageant’s international stage in 2019 when she crowned her successor, Zozibini Tunzi of South Africa.

The Philippine’s bet, Celeste Cortesi, failed to advance to the pageant’s Top 16. USA’s R’Bonney Gabriel won the crown.

Catriona remains to be the Philippines’ latest Miss Universe title holder, alongside: Gloria Diaz (1969), Margarita Moran (1973), Pia Wurtzbach (2015). – Rappler.com