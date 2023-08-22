LOOK: Celeste Cortesi dazzles as judge for Miss Universe Thailand 2023

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Celeste thanks the Miss Universe Thailand organization and Thai pageant fans

MANILA, Philippines – Celeste Cortesi shared how grateful she was to have been chosen as a judge for the Miss Universe Thailand 2023 pageant.

On Monday, August 21, the Filipino-Italian beauty queen shared a photo of her stunning ensemble during the pageant’s coronation night. The customized hand-embroidered black and champagne gown was crafted by Filipino designer Rian Fernandez.

Cortesi wrote that she “couldn’t be more happier” to be one of the members of the judging panel, alongside her beauty queen “sister,” Miss Universe Thailand 2021 Anchilee Scott-Kemmis.

“Wishing all the girls the best of luck,” she added. “To the Miss Universe Thailand organization and the entire Thai pageant fans community, Khob Khun Kha.”

Meanwhile, Scott-Kemis also shared a video with Cortesi.

“Your favorite duo has arrived,” she captioned the post.

During the pageant finals on Sunday, August 20, Anntonia Porsild was crowned Miss Universe Thailand 2023.

She will be up against the Philippines’ Michelle Dee at the Miss Universe 2023 coronation night on November 18 in El Salvador.

Cortesi represented the Philippines in the Miss Universe 2022 pageant, where she failed to advance to the top 16 of the competition. It marked the end of the country’s 12-year streak of entering the pageant’s semifinals round. – Rappler.com