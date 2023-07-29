Miss Universe 2023 set for November in El Salvador

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Pageant enthusiasts, mark your calendars! The Miss Universe Organization has officially announced that the highly-anticipated Miss Universe 2023 international pageant will be held on November 18, in El Salvador.

El Salvador was revealed as the the chosen host country during the Miss Universe 2022 finals, which took place in New Orleans in January. This will be the second time the Central American country will host the pageant – the first was in 1975 when Anne Marie Pohtamo from Finland was crowned the winner, and the Philippines’ delegate, Rosemary Brosas, placed fourth runner-up.

This will be the first Miss Universe edition after Thai media company, JKN Global Group, acquired the brand from IMG. It will be the first global edition that allows married women and mothers to compete. Previously, only single women between 18 and 28 years of age who had never been married or had children were eligible to participate.

Filipina-American beauty queen R’Bonney Gabriel from the USA was crowned Miss Universe 2022 in January among 83 other delegates. The Philippines did not make the semifinals for the first time in 12 years after representative Celeste Cortesi did not place in the Top 16.

Michelle Marquez Dee of Makati City will be representing the Philippines in the pageant’s upcoming edition. She was crowned Miss Universe Philippines in May.

Dee is vying for the country’s fifth Miss Universe crown, with its recent winners being Pia Wurtzbach in 2015 and Catriona Gray in 2018. – with reports from Jacob Maquiling/Rappler.com

