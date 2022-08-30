LOOK: Herlene Nicole Budol to compete in Miss Planet International 2022

Herlene will represent the Philippines in the pageant in November

MANILA, Philippines – Binibining Pilipinas 2022 1st runner-up Herlene Nicole Budol is set to represent the Philippines in her first international pageant!

The comedian-turned-beauty queen was introduced on Sunday, August 29, as one of the official candidates for the Miss Planet International competition.

“Philippines. We are glad to announce that Herlene Hipon Budol, first runner-up of Binibining Pilipinas 2022, will represent the Philippines at the Miss Planet International 2022,” the pageant’s official accounts wrote.

The Miss Planet International 2022 pageant will be held in Kampala, Uganda on November 19. According to its official Facebook account, the pageant’s mission is the “compliance of the sustainable development goals accepted by the United Nations members.”

Budol’s talent Wilbert Tolentino has earlier disclosed that he already discussed with the Binibining Pilipinas organization to let Budol compete in an international pageant. During the Binibining Pilipinas 2022 coronation night in July, Budol wasn’t able to secure any of the major crowns and placed 1st runner-up.

Budol rose to fame as the “Sexy Hipon Girl” from the variety show Wowowin. In May, she joined the Binibining Pilipinas 2022 pageant. – Rappler.com