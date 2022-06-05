Katarina Rodriguez, Laura Lehmann, and Valerie Weigmann to host Miss World PH 2022 finals

Singer Adie is also confirmed as a special guest performer

MANILA, Philippines – Three former Miss World Philippines winners are set to host the Miss World Philippines 2022 live coronation night on Sunday, June 5, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Valerie Weignmann, Laura Lehmann, and Katarina Rodriguez will be co-hosting the event, with the organization describing them as “three exceptionally empowered Filipinas who [have] already conquered the world.”

Weigmann was named Miss World Philippines in 2014, Lehmann was hailed winner in 2017, and Rodriguez in 2018.

Singer Adie is also confirmed to be a guest performer.

36 candidates are competing in the pageant, with four titles up for grabs: Miss World Philippines, Miss Supranational Philippines, Miss Eco International Philippines, and Reina Hispanoamericana Filipina.

Reigning Miss World Philippines Tracy Maureen Perez, who finished her stint as part of the Top 13, is set to crown her successor. The Philippines has only won the Miss World crown once, with Megan Young in 2013. – Rappler.com